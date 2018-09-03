At least one person has died and one other is still missing in Maryland after vehicles were dragged from a bridge by flood water near Creswell.
In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf said that parts of the state experienced significant flash flooding on 31 August that impacted roads, bridges, homes and critical infrastructure. Train services were also interrupted. York and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania issued disaster declarations.
Mount Joy in Lancaster County recorded 10.57 inches (268.48mm) of rain in around 24 hours to late 31 August, and Kruetz Creek, York County recorded 6.2 inches (157.48mm) during the same period according to NWS State College. Parts of Lebanon County also saw heavy rain, with Schaefferstown, recording 8.88 inches (225.55mm) from 30 to 31 August.
Governor Wolf said. "Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency's (PEMA) will work with local municipalities to develop damage assessments and address unmet needs. We continue to urge Pennsylvanians to monitor driving conditions to stay safe this weekend."
Wide areas of Pennsylvania suffered major flooding in mid August this year when 7 counties - Susquehanna, Bradford, Wyoming, Sullivan, Columbia, Schuylkill, and Lackawanna - declared disasters.
In Maryland, State Police said in a statement of 01 September, 2018, that they had recovered the body of a man whose car was washed off a bridge by flooding near Creswell during the evening of 31 August 2018. Police said they will continue to search for at least one more victim who was believed to be swept away by flood water.
Harford County Fire and EMS said by the evening of 31 August they had responded to 25 swift water calls and Swiftwater rescue teams from Howard, Anne Arundel, Balt City, Carroll, and Chester Counties were requested into Harford County to assist.
Social media
The rain has stopped but the efforts to fix flood damage continue. A bridge & a barn on Kreutz Creek Rd in Hellam Twp, #YorkCounty were destroyed @abc27News pic.twitter.com/vEZLPiOd9f— Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaLNews) September 1, 2018
One of the largest wash outs in Bel Air area in @HarfordCountyMD @HarfordAegis pic.twitter.com/Y5Ds5ZOAPf— Barry Glassman (@HarfordExec) September 1, 2018
Water went over Nobles Mill bridge at Deer Creek in @HarfordCountyMD @wbalradio @HarfordAegis pic.twitter.com/DaFTiWuNqb— Barry Glassman (@HarfordExec) September 1, 2018
Water went over Nobles Mill bridge at Deer Creek in @HarfordCountyMD @wbalradio @HarfordAegis pic.twitter.com/DaFTiWuNqb— Barry Glassman (@HarfordExec) September 1, 2018
Here's a compilation of today's heavy rain reports. Very impressive rainfall amounts in a short period of time. Parts of Lancaster, York, and Lebanon counties saw between 5 and 10 inches of rain. https://t.co/8FgJSp30rh— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 31, 2018