Earth Changes
Mexican football team left without pitch after giant sinkhole appears
Dave Fraser
The Sun (UK)
Mon, 03 Sep 2018 14:59 UTC
The incident is thought to have occurred after the pipes under the water sprinkler system apparently started leaking.
The affected pitch, in Cuajimalpa de Morelos, Mexico, now sports a gigantic sinkhole, well over six metres deep.
Fortunately, no one was playing on the field at the time when the hole first appeared - with no injuries as yet reported.
Meanwhile, another sinkhole was also reported in the nearby area of Bosque de Canelos.
According to official sources, the hole occurred in a private residence close to a 13-storey block of flats.
The sinkhole is also believed to have formed following an underground pipe leak.
An 18-metre tree was also damaged as the sinkhole formed, according to local media.
An investigation by the water authorities is ongoing.
120,000 Russians attend the funeral of Aleksandr Zakharchenko, leader of the Donbass, 2 Sept 2018
Quote of the Day
It is not only for what we do that we are held responsible, but also for what we do not do.
- Moliere
Recent Comments
Yes, this 'safetyism' is fostered by over-protective parenting, but a good question is: Why this over-protection? It comes from two sources that I...
The more I look at the life on Earth, the more I see businessmen who have realized how many stupid and naive people exist out there that are just...
Obama and Clinton are 2 Sons of Bitches that need to go to jail for treasonous acts against the people of the United States.
my bible, the pocketbook by stephen mitchell <3 <3
LOL, liberals are so ambiguous. All innuendo, and no substance...