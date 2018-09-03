A football pitch has been left in utter ruin after a giant sinkhole formed in the centre of the field.The incident is thought to have occurred after the pipes under the water sprinkler system apparently started leaking.The affected pitch, in Cuajimalpa de Morelos, Mexico, now sports a gigantic sinkhole, well over six metres deep.Fortunately, no one was playing on the field at the time when the hole first appeared - with no injuries as yet reported.The affected area is home to several power towers and had to be cordoned off to prevent further incident.According to official sources, the hole occurred in a private residence close to a 13-storey block of flats.The sinkhole is also believed to have formed following an underground pipe leak.An 18-metre tree was also damaged as the sinkhole formed, according to local media.An investigation by the water authorities is ongoing.