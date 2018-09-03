The Levy County Sheriff's Office says that a 49-year-old woman has died after being struck by lightning on Saturday, September 1, 2018.L.C.S.O. says that the woman, Norma Woeller, lives off US 27 between Williston and Bronson, and was struck while she working in her yard.They say that she was stripping the bark off a tree that had been struck sometime last week.EMS did respond, but were unable to save the victim.According to the National Weather Service, fewer than 20 people have died in the U.S. so far this year from lightning strikes.