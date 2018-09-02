Puppet Masters
Three blasts rock Damascus air base, Israeli airstrikes suspected
RT
Sat, 01 Sep 2018 22:02 UTC
The blasts occurred at the Mazzeh military airport late Saturday night, according to multiple reporters on the ground. Explosions can be heard in footage from Damascus posted on social media
According to unnamed officials and intelligence sources cited by multiple media outlets, the air base was the target of an airstrike or missile attack, and Syrian air defenses responded. Some reports suggested that there had been three explosions, targeting a research center in Jamraya near Damascus and a military depot, which suffered a direct hit.
Israel has previously launched strikes against Syrian territories and accused of targeting the Mazzeh airport, but has not officially acknowledged it as a target. Israeli missiles have reportedly hit the airfield in 2016 and January 2017. After last January's attack, the Syrian military warned Tel Aviv of repercussions for the "flagrant attack." The Israeli government does not comment on the details of its military operations abroad, but it has claimed it had hit Iranian forces on Syrian soil.
However, one military source cited by Syrian state media outlet Sana, has denied there has been an attack, instead saying the explosions were caused by a short circuit at a munitions dump.
The airport is a key Syrian air force base located in the Mazzeh (Mezzeh) municipality to the southwest of central Damascus.
Three blasts rock Damascus air base, Israeli airstrikes suspected
- Best of the Web: After five years the death of investigative journalist Michael Hastings remains a mystery
- Shadowban: Facebook claims 'employee error' caused PragerU's 99.9999% drop in reach
- Rupert Murdoch: The cancer eating the heart of Australian democracy
- The Alex Salmond Show: The Case For And Against Renationalizing Britain's rail network
- Donetsk People's Republic official: US 'directly involved' in Zakharchenko assassination
- Money down the drain: US eyeing F-22/F-35 hybrid to counter 'Russian & Chinese threats'
- Best of the Web: Irish co-producers of documentary about British state collusion in terrorism arrested by English police
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Teeth-chattering cold - Open calls for "Climate Censorship" - Tyson exposed
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Record cold Australia with August snow in Turkey and west of Calgary
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Now snow melts permafrost and sea ice evaporates
- UAE government used Israel-based agency to hack phones of a prince, emir and other rivals
- The Grand Strategy Revisited
- When sources go quiet in Moscow
- The US has drafted its list of targets for potential retaliatory strike (war crime) in Syria
- Censored! Online media companies guilty of suppressing conservative speech
- Trump nixes 2.1% federal pay raise
- US stops funding UN Palestinian refugee agency, citing 'irredeemably flawed operation'
- The US military presence is all over the African continent and still expanding
- Volker: US to widen arms supplies to Ukraine
