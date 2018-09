© Ford Williams/US Navy/Global Look Press

The US military and intelligence have already compiled a list of preliminary targets they would strike in response to another chemical weapons incident in Syria, CNN reported, citing the US administration officials.The military are ready to "respond very quickly" at any moment if the US President Donald Trump decides to launch another strike against the Syrian government, one such official told CNN, adding thatthe media outlet reported It comes as thewhich Russia says is being prepared by terrorists in Syria's Idlib. The US military has accused Moscow of spreading "lies" by revealing this information and suggesting that the attack could be used to justify a new US strike on Syria.Specifically, Russia has suggested that as a pretext for United States strikes against the Assad regime, humanitarian organizations in Syria were planning a chemical weapon attack. This is absurd," a Pentagon spokesperson, Commander Sean Robertson said on Friday.On Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry said thatwhich Moscow has accused of having links with terrorists.CNN's sources, meanwhile, expressed their concerns that thethus thwarting Washington's attack against Damascus.On Saturday, the Russian military will start a week-long exercise in the Mediterranean, involving 25 ships and strategic bombers. Moscow has explained that it's taking "additional safety measures" amid heightened tensions in the Idlib province, which it described as "a hotbed of terrorism."Earlier on Friday, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "there is no doubt" that the extremists in Idlib are preparing for a false flag chemical attack, adding that