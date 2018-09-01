© Times of Israel



According to the former US secretary of state's memoirs,Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Middle East states are constant liars in talks with then Secretary of State John Kerry in 2013, the former US top diplomat has revealed in his memoirs, entitled Every Day Is Extra. Kerry noted that the Israeli prime minister had shown "willingness to make tough compromises," but added that Netanyahu had recognized that even this might not have been enough for Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas."I met with Bibi at the King David Hotel. He looked me dead in the eye and said,Kerry recalled.At the same time, the former secretary of state said thatKerry wrote that it showed him that the Israeli prime minister was not interested in the deal.the former top diplomat wrote.In 2016, the UN Security Council stated in a proposed resolution that Israel's construction of settlements in the West Bank was illegal, a move that the US then decided not to veto. Both Palestinians and the UN consider the West Bank to be an occupied territory.