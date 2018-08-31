"I keep telling people all over the world that there are no reliable lab tests for diagnosing ANY so-called mental disorder. I explain this in great detail. Of course, for many people, this is too much to handle. They run away. What is my strategy for dealing with this? I keep finding new ways to tell them the truth. I don't stop. That's what an actual reporter does." (The Underground, Jon Rappoport)
I came across a Forbes article (5/27/15) by Judy Stone, "Why the U of Minnesota Research Scandal threatens us all." In the piece, Stone mentions some boggling reports about Americans diagnosed with so-called mental disorders taking psychiatric drugs:
"The use of drugs for mental health conditions in the U.S. is staggering, according to a 2011 mental health report by Medco Health Solutions:"
"-more than one in 5 adults was on at least one psychiatric med in 2010, up 22% from 2000"
"-more than 25% of adult women were on mental health meds in 2010 vs. 15% of men; 21% of women were on antidepressants"
"-11% of women aged 45-65 were on anti-anxiety meds"
"-4% of adults were on medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). There are an estimated 5.4 million children carrying a diagnosis of ADHD"
"-The figures for use of these anti-depressants in children are even more appalling, being 2-3%. (This is especially scary since the drugs themselves can increase the risk of suicide)."
These numbers show there is a plague afoot in America-a plague of diagnosing and prescribing drugs.
Over the past 35 years, I've spent a great of time reporting on the complete falsity of psychiatric diagnoses, as well as the extreme toxicity of the drugs. We're talking about nothing short of chemical warfare against the population. The nation is being eaten out from the inside-and all under the guise of proper psychiatric treatment.
I've spoken off the record with psychiatrists who readily admit that the whole basis on which mental disorders are labeled and described and diagnosed is a rank fraud; and they've also told me that this is an open secret inside the psychiatric profession.
I've published quotes from well-known psychiatrists admitting there are NO diagnostic lab tests for ANY of the 300 officially certified and labeled mental disorders.
To grasp the sheer insanity of this, imagine sitting in a doctor's office chatting for a few minutes, when suddenly the doctor says, "You have cancer."
"What?!" you say, bolting out of your chair.
"Yes," the doctor says, "no doubt it's cancer."
What about tests??"
"Not necessary. I can tell it's cancer from your answers to my questions. Anyway, there are no tests..."
Of course, manufacturers of the psychiatric drugs are having a field day. Researchers keep claiming they've "discovered" new mental disorders, and the manufacturers keep putting together new drugs to fit these research "breakthroughs."
Psychiatry has monopolistic protections from the federal government. Without them, in a truly free and competitive market, the profession wouldn't last another 20 years.
But that's socialism for you. The government, colluding with corporations and professional organizations, gives credence and primacy to a whole industry that is based on fabrication and does grave harm through its products (the drugs, in this case).
"Dear Citizen, We, the government, care about you and love you. We keep psychiatry alive for you, so you can benefit from the most absurd and unfounded diagnoses possible, and the enormously toxic drugs that follow. Trust us..."
Who could resist such a good deal?
