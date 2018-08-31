© Yonhap



A large sinkhole was detected early Friday at a parking lot of a Seoul apartment complex, forcing 200 residents to evacuate.in Geumcheon-gu, southwestern Seoul. Next to the apartment complex is a construction site.Two hundred residents at the two apartment buildings near the site have been evacuated, while two people were escorted to the hospital citing psychological trauma.The sinkhole occurred next to a construction site for a 30-story studio apartment. However, no workers were on site at the time.Fire officials said there is a high possibility the recent heavy downpour was a major factor in the sinkhole's appearance.Out of the 18 buildings of the apartment complex, one was tilted five degrees, but there are no present critical issues, said fire officials and the Geumcheon-gu Office."The wall set up for the construction has collapsed, which seems to have resulted in the sink hole. The apartment has its own pillars so it is less affected by soil runoff," said Lee Soo-kwon, architecture professor at Dongyang Mirae Univeristy."There seems to be no present danger, but we need to conduct an analysis and a thorough investigation, which can take up to two months."Fire officials will temporarily fill in the sink hole to prevent further collapse, and after a safety diagnosis it will decide whether the residents can return to their homes.