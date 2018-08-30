© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit

Senior officials developing the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter for the US armed forces - the most expensive military program of all time - are covering up dangerous flaws in the plane instead of fixing them, the Project On Government Oversight (POGO) said.POGO said in an investigation released on Wednesday.The Center for Defense Information at POGO obtained a document showing how F-35 officials were re-categorizing rather than fixing major design flaws to be able to claim they had completed the program's development phase without having to pay overruns for badly needed fixes, POGO said.A recent Government Accountability Office report, POGO noted.With the revelation that officials made paperwork fixes to make these serious deficiencies appear acceptable,," POGO said.The Project On Government Oversight is a nonpartisan independent watchdog that investigates and exposes waste, corruption, abuse of power, and instances of the government failing to serve the public or silencing individuals who report wrongdoing.