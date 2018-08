© INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images

A 17-year-old Syrian asylum seeker has admitted to stabbing a 24-year-old German woman, claiming that stabbing and potentially killing someone who insulted him is acceptable in his culture.The four-inch-long blade used by Abdullah A. caused severe injuries to Ms K. including breaking her ribs and injuring several vital organs including her liver, stomach, kidney, and intestine.After being rushed to hospital after the attack, the victim was put into an induced coma and had her spleen and parts of her pancreas removed. She now has a 16-inch-long scar from her breastbone to her abdomen.Vivien K. appeared in court earlier this week to confront the asylum seeker who came close to killing her.the statement added. A verdict in the case is expected on September 11th.The stabbing is just the latest involving a young German girl and an asylum seeker but in this case - unlike the rape and murder of Maria Ladenburger and the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Mia from Kandel - the victim survived the attack.Violence against women by migrants as a result of the open borders policies of German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been the focus of protests by groups like the #120db movement and others.