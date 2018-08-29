Agrochemicals Lead to Rise in Birth Defects, Deformities in Argentinian Children

300 Million Liters of Glyphosate Are Applied to the Land Each Year in Argentina

Total Desertion

"The whole family feels discriminated against because it seems that society doesn't want to see their reality," said Rivero. "His parents don't ask anything for themselves. They're not asking for anything out of the ordinary. It's just that the responsible parties - the state is the responsible one for these children's problems - and it's not taking responsibility and there's total desertion."

Ignorance and Exploitation

"It's when you get happy or get angry, because if it went well, you know that you'll be able to buy what you need or what you dreamed about when you were working for it. So, you'll find out here," says Emilio.

Big Tobacco Dominates the Industry

Poison Is a Recurrent Word in Argentina

One hundred percent of these children with severe deformities will die before the age of 5 if they do not have a medical intervention, says Demaio.

'They Have the Money and We Have the Illness'

"Even if the entire local environment is contaminated, it does not mean that all children will become sick. But when the father is exposed to herbicides, they are absorbed into the body and alter his DNA. He then passes that genetic mutation on to his children."

A David Versus Goliath Battle

"The jury's decision was unanimous: Monsanto was guilty of manufacturing and selling a product that caused Johnson's cancer. What's more, the company knew its product could cause cancer - and yet it intentionally hid that fact from Johnson and the public."

Cordoba, the Realm of the Transgenic Soybean

Making Progress

"In 2008, Argentina's president ordered the minister of health to investigate the impact of pesticide use in Ituzaingó. A study was conducted by the Department of Medicine at Buenos Aires University and the results corroborated with the research the mothers had done linking pesticide exposure to the many health issues experienced by people in the community.

Gatica also succeeded in getting a municipal ordinance passed that prohibited aerial spraying in Ituzaingó at distances of less than 2,500 meters from residences.

And, in a huge victory, a 2010 Supreme Court ruling banned agrochemical spraying near populated areas and reversed the burden of proof - now the government and soy producers have to prove the chemicals they are using are safe, instead of residents having to prove that the spraying is making them sick."

3 million people are poisoned by pesticides each year

Biotech Companies Are Gaining Power by Taking Over the Government

