"Today with precise instructions, the foreign minister sent UNASUR the letter where we denounce the constituent treaty of that entity and in six months our withdrawal will be effective,"

The Colombian president has said a letter has been sent to the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) announcing his country's withdrawal, meaningNewly sworn-in Colombian President Ivan Duque announced on Monday thatstipulated by the organization's constituent treaty, that begins with a member-state sending a written notice to the bloc's headquarters.Duque announced in a brief televised statement, as he followed through on his pre-election pledge to get Colombia out ofRight-wing Duque, who took office on August 7, had previously indicated that Colombia's departure from the 12-member organization was imminent.Announcing Colombia's withdrawal on Monday, Duque claimed thatwhich has been rocked by a wave of anti-government protests and the attempted assassination of President Nicholas Maduro earlier this year.Colombia became the first and, so far, the only one of the organization's 12 members to formally leave UNASUR.Venezuela, Ecuador as well as Guyana, Suriname and Uruguay continue to remain full members of the bloc.Prior to Colombia renouncing its membership,hailing the group as "the natural space of integration that constitutes the hallmark of the peoples of the South because we are united by our history and by Mother Earth."