According to the Twitter account @Capt_Navy, the Russian Navy has sent 15 warships to the Mediterranean Sea, which corroborates the report from Yoruk Isik of the Bosphorus Observer.
Below are the 15 ships the Russian Navy has sent to the Mediterranean Sea in the last few weeks:
- CG Marshal Ustinov
- DDG Severomorsk
- DDG Yaroslav Mudryy
- FFG Admiral Grigorovich
- FFG Admiral Essen
- FFL Pytlivyy
- FSG Vyshniy Volochek
- FSG Grad Sviyazhsk
- FSG Velikiy Ustyug
- LST Orsk
- LST Nikolay Fil'chenkov
- MS Turbinist
- MS Valentin Pikul
- SS Kolpino
- SS Velikiy Novgorod
Comment: See also: Russia sends 3 large ships to Syria as Idlib offensive approaches