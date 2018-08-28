CG Marshal Ustinov

DDG Severomorsk

DDG Yaroslav Mudryy

FFG Admiral Grigorovich

FFG Admiral Essen

FFL Pytlivyy

FSG Vyshniy Volochek

FSG Grad Sviyazhsk

FSG Velikiy Ustyug

LST Orsk

LST Nikolay Fil'chenkov

MS Turbinist

MS Valentin Pikul

SS Kolpino

SS Velikiy Novgorod

The Russian Navy has sent its largest fleet ever to the Mediterranean Sea in response to the alleged U.S. naval build-up around the Middle East.Below are the 15 ships the Russian Navy has sent to the Mediterranean Sea in the last few weeks:This aforementioned list of Russian naval vessels reportedly consists of warships, destroyers, frigates , and submarines.