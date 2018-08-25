© AFP



Terrorists are preparing a chemical weapons attack to frame Damascus and provoke an international reaction, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that it would be used as a pretext for the US and its allies to strike Syria.The destroyer has 56 cruise missiles on board, according to data from the Russian Defence Ministry.The provocations are being prepared by militants from Al-Nusra Front (now known as Tahrir al-Sham) in Idlib province, northwestern Syria.In order to stage the attack, some eight canisters of chlorine were delivered in to village near Jisr al-Shughur city for the terrorists' use, he added.according to the military official.- in which he threatened to bomb Syria -On August 22, Bolton stated that "... if the Syrian regime uses chemical weapons,and they really ought to think about this a long time."In April, the US, UK and France unleashed a bombing campaign on Syria. The airstrikes were carried out in response to an alleged gas attack in Douma on April 7, which the West blamed on Bashar Assad's government. The operation started hours before a team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was due to reach the city.Back then, Syrian defenses were scrambled to repel some 103 cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles launched at civilian and military targets by the Western trio. It managed to intercept at least 71 of them, the Russian Defense Ministry said at the time.