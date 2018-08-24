© Pascal Rossignol / Reuters

After a series of horror stories about Amazon workers peeing into bottles to avoid missing their targets, a number of accounts popped up on Twitter praising the company.TechCrunch discovered that all the accounts had Amazon's smile logo as backgrounds, identical structures to their bios and the title 'FC Ambassador' in their name, followed by a cardboard box emoji. Each account also promoted a link to schedule a tour at one of Amazon''s North American fulfillment centers."FC ambassadors are employees who have experience working in our fulfillment centers. The most important thing is that they've been here long enough to honestly share the facts based on personal experience," the company's spokesman said.According to the official, it is "important that we do a good job of educating people about the actual environment inside our fulfillment centers, and the FC ambassador program is a big part of that along with the fulfillment center tours we provide."