© Cassie Woodside
A dead humpback whale was discovered floating off shore near Sekiu Thursday morning, according to NOAA Fisheries.

NOAA said whale is about 25 to 28-feet long and appeared to be relatively healthy. They believe the death was recent and said whale had a broken jaw.

A marine biologist from the Makah Tribe is now collecting samples from the whale to determine the cause of death.

Sekiu is about 30 minutes southeast of Neah Bay.