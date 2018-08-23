Two Tanzanians have been trampled to death by elephants in the north of the country, police said on Monday.A 24-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed on Sunday in the district of Korogwe by "elephants who had left the national Mkomazi park", said regional police spokesperson Edward Bukombe.The little-known Mkomazi park runs on from Kenya's Tsavo National Park on the other side of the border, and is situated a short distance from Mount Kilimanjaro.Clashes between humans and wild animals are a growing problem in parts of east Africa, as burgeoning populations seek to carve out a space for themselves.Communities increasingly attack animals seen as a threat, while residents are injured or occasionally killed in these encounters, or have their crops destroyed.Source: AFP