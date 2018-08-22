snowfall uruguay
Brazilian and North American meteorologists both agreed it was snow that was seen falling in parts of Uruguay on Sunday, August 19, 2018. Since Uruguay is located within the temperate zone of the tropic of Capricorn, the country has warm summers and crisp winters with almost unknown freezing temperatures.

A cold front swept over Uruguay and Argentina on August 18 and 19, dropping very rare snow on parts of Uruguay and graupel on Argentina.

"While not the coldest air of the season, enough moisture lingered in the allow snow to fall in the higher terrain of southeast Uruguay," AccuWeather's senior meteorologist Eric Leister said.

"High temperatures were roughly 14 °C (25 °F) lower on Sunday than Saturday across the region. Farther south, the same storm system and cold airmass produced graupel across eastern Argentina, near Bahia Blanca."