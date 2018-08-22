Washington's estate
A strange, unidentified humanoid creature has been spotted near Mount Vernon just outside of the nation's capital. Has one of Washington D.C.'s reptilian swamp creatures crawled out of her office for a bit of sightseeing during the Congressional summer recess? The sighting reportedly occurred a "couple miles" north of Mount Vernon. Despite its name, Mount Vernon is not a mountain; it is the former plantation home of George Washington situated on the Potomac River. Today Mount Vernon is an independently owned historical attraction.

The remains of George and Martha Washington reside at the sight - as to the remains of their slaves.

On July 31, a motorist driving near Mount Vernon spotted what appeared to be a deer by the side of the road - until it stood up and ran across the road. MUFON Ohio investigator Ron McGlone received a report of the sighting this week, which has been published by the Mount Vernon News. The witness is described as credible and requested to remain anonymous. Whoever they are, the eyewitness says the creature ran out of a cornfield and across the highway "at a tremendous rate of speed," crossing the highway in only a few steps.

According to the witness, the creature appeared to stand 7 to 8 feet all, hairless with light brown skin, and possessing a "tall slender body, arms and legs in small diameter, hands and feet looked oversized for its body proportion, small neck with oval elongated head." The witness also said the humanoid figure had large, black oval-shaped eyes similar to everyone's favorite grey aliens.

