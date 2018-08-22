High Strangeness
Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Ohio
Mysterious Universe
Sun, 12 Aug 2018 00:08 UTC
The remains of George and Martha Washington reside at the sight - as to the remains of their slaves.
On July 31, a motorist driving near Mount Vernon spotted what appeared to be a deer by the side of the road - until it stood up and ran across the road. MUFON Ohio investigator Ron McGlone received a report of the sighting this week, which has been published by the Mount Vernon News. The witness is described as credible and requested to remain anonymous. Whoever they are, the eyewitness says the creature ran out of a cornfield and across the highway "at a tremendous rate of speed," crossing the highway in only a few steps.
According to the witness, the creature appeared to stand 7 to 8 feet all, hairless with light brown skin, and possessing a "tall slender body, arms and legs in small diameter, hands and feet looked oversized for its body proportion, small neck with oval elongated head." The witness also said the humanoid figure had large, black oval-shaped eyes similar to everyone's favorite grey aliens.
You can read the rest of the article at Mysterious Universe.
Quote of the Day
Those who are able to see beyond the shadows and lies of their culture will never be understood, let alone believed, by the masses.
Recent Comments
Anyone who drives slower than you is a slow poke, anyone driving faster than you is a crazy phuk. Thats how "universal" timer works.
He who learns must suffer, even in our sleep,.pain that cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart, and in our own despair, against our will,...
right in synch with hillary's daughter declaring a desire to run for the presidency while their "company" kills off a young journalist ready to...
This article points out something yogis have know for a long time. Jnana-yoga, the path of mind, is more self-control through meditation....
PS: And if you think I am being hysterical, I sincerely hope you are young enough to be alive when it comes to pass, as They intend it to. I...