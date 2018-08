© Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images



"Certainly each passing day gives the defense more reason to hope that at least one juror remains unpersuaded by the government's case," former federal prosecutor Robert Mintz told ABC News. "If you are the prosecution, you may be concerned."

After a bizarre trial that saw no mention of Russia, the jury in former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's fraud trial is still deliberating, spelling bad news for Robert Mueller's "Russiagate" prosecutors.Holed up on the ninth floor of a federal district courthouse in Virginia,Manafort, the former chairman of President Trump's 2016 election campaign, is charged with bank and tax fraud offenses from over a decade ago, when he lobbied for former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych.His was the first trial to stem from White House Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 'Russiagate' investigation, despite the fact thatThe deliberation process in high-profile cases can be as short as four hours - as was the case in OJ Simpson's 1995 murder trial; or as long as six days - as was the case when Bill Cosby's first trial for sexual assault ended in mistrial.On Tuesday, the jury asked Judge TS Ellis how to fill out a verdict form if they could not come to a unanimous conclusion on one of the 18 counts Mueller is charged with, and requested a new verdict form.Another confusing detail from last week -to Judge TS Ellis. In a note to Ellis, jurors asked if the judge couldThey also asked the judge toso they could see how the evidence matched the indictment.The questions indicate thatand gives the defense hope. "Overall, a very good day for Mr. Manafort," defense lawyer Kevin Downing told reporters outside the courthouse.Amid the hyper-partisan atmosphere of US politics, and with Mueller's credibility resting on this case, Judge TS Ellis said last week that he had received threats , and now travels under the protection of US Marshals.Ellis spoke of the threats on Friday, telling attorneys that theThe judge refused requests from the media to reveal the identities of the jurors, saying "I don't feel right if I release their names," as to do so would open them up to threats.as deliberations continued late last week.If the jury finds itself hopelessly deadlocked, either a mistrial will occur, or the judge can issue what is known as an 'Allen charge,' and demand that the jury continues deliberating.As it stands, the jury may simply be going through the mountain of evidence presented by the Mueller team.In the absence of any evidence of 'Russian collusion', Mueller has sought to present Manafort as a man who enriched himself while dodging his taxes, and showed the jury Manafort's extensive collection of designer clothes , and his multiple properties to try to sway a guilty verdict.President Trump has weighed in on Manafort's side, and has called the former campaign chair's trial "a hoax.""I think the whole Manafort trial is very sad," the president told reporters outside the White House on Friday.