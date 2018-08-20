© Umit Bektas / Reuters



An unknown gunman fired several shots at the US Embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara from a passing car, smashing a window. Police are looking for the suspect.Police have been dispatched to the scene and the search for the car and the fugitives is ongoing.Brunson is accused of aiding the 2016 coup attempt and faces up to 35 years in prison. The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on the Turkish ministers of justice and interior, and US President Donald Trump ramped up tariffs on aluminum and steel imports the country.The economic pressure sent the Turkish national currency, the lira, plunging to unprecedented lows. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Washington of deliberate attacks on Ankara's economy and urged his people to drop the dollar in favor of the lira.