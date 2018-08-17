unprecedented flood havoc"

The state's chief minister says there is "unprecedented flood havoc" in Kerala - a magnet for millions of tourists each year.Sixty-seven people have been killed over the past week in the worst floods to hit India's Kerala state in nearly a century.Tourists, who flock to the southern state for its beaches, scenic landscapes and tea plantations, have been warned to stay away from many popular areas because of flooding.The Sabarimala hill shrine is threatened by rising river levels in nearby Pampa River - the Hindu pilgrimage centre attracts around 45 million people a year.Kochi city airport will also stay closed until Saturday afternoon.A "red alert" has been put out by forecasters, who say heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in Kerala until Saturday.Hundreds of houses have been damaged by floods, rain and landslides.More than 300 relief camps have been set up to help people left homeless.Hundreds die annually during the June to September monsoon season