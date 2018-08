© REUTERS / Stringer

Social Media Suggested the Bridge Wasn't Safe

Dozens of Victims After the Fall

The appeal dated April 26, 2016, made by Senator of Liguria region Maurizio Rossi to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport warned about a possible collapse of the Morandi Bridge. The document leaked by the unofficial Wikileaks Italy Twitter account says thatSputnik International cannot confirm the authenticity of the document, yet according to the web adress the document was published in the closed archives of senator Rossi's Liguria Civic political movement website."If a new road strategy with a broader scope of the Ligurian capital is not immediately prepared [...] the possible future total or partial closure of the Morandi Bridge would inevitably lead to the collapse of the entire Genoese road system," the appeal outlined.According to Reuters, Italy, the Autostrade Company is now looking into the causes of the collapse. In the statement to the press, the company noted that the bridge was under constant "observation and supervision" by Genoa Motorway Direction with a bridge crane having been installed for the planned maintenance to be carried out. Giovanni Castellucci, Autostrade's managing director, argued that the bridge built back in the 1960s wasn't dangerous, Huffington Post Italy reported.Twitter users also speculated about the causes of the fall. They remembered that in recent years there were fears about the bridge's collapse.200 meters of the Morandi Motorway Bridge collapsed at around 11:30 on Tuesday, August, 14. The collapse happened during a torrentail rain storm. Several cars plunged into the resultant abyss from an enormous height.The search for survivors continues as an emergency ambulance service spokesman in his comment for Italy's Adnkronos news agency estimated that dozens of people had perished during the tragedy.