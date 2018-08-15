© ITAR-TASS / POOL / AFP

The Kremlin has sent a message to North Korea, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Kim Jong-un soon and discuss three-way projects with both Koreas. The telegram is quoted by the North's state media.The Kremlin's missive was sent to congratulate Kim on National Liberation Day, a holiday celebrated in both Koreas that marks the end of their occupation by Japan in 1945, which was assisted by Soviet and American troops.Putin had earlier invited Kim to visit Russia, floating the idea of the North's leader visiting Vladivostok for an economic forum in September, or coming for a stand-alone visit."Even though a political unification may be a long way from here,and freely visiting each other,is true liberation to us," he said in a televised address.suspended by an armistice agreement in 1953, by the end of the year.