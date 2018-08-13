© Central European News

A massive sinkhole that appeared overnight in Russia has been labelled the 'gate to hell' by locals who are terrified that another could open up underneath their homes.It opened up seemingly overnightwhich has just 111 residents.Although no one was hurt, it is reported that children in the village are petrified by the thought of another hole opening up in the night and swallowing their homes while they sleep.Local resident Yelena said: "The sink hole is so close to our village."We are very concerned indeed."Children have seen the hole and many are worried the same thing might suddenly happen when they are asleep at night."Police cordoned off the area around the potentially dangerous hole to prevent curious onlookers from getting too close.A police spokesperson said: "The ground collapsed in an agricultural field, which belongs to a private farmer, and is only two kilometres (1.2 miles) away from nearby homes."Based on the information we have, this field hasn't been used for the past two years."