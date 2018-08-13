Earth Changes
Massive sinkhole swallows cars in China
Daily Star (UK)
Mon, 13 Aug 2018 15:06 UTC
The road surface caved in on 11th August during heavy rains in Yan'an city, China.
The hole - measuring at least 5 metres in depth - opened up right behind the white people carrier, with footage shows rain and muddy groundwater sloshing around inside during the downpour.
With the car perched on the edge of the sinkhole and threatening to tumble in at any moment, some 30 people from the residential area offered to help pull it out.
Footage shows the group forming two lines and shouting "one, two, three!" as they pull at two ropes attached to the chassis of the people carrier.
Local authorities said no one was injured during the incident, which is still under investigation.
The sinkhole is believed to have been caused by recent heavy rains, which washed away soil underground.
Quote of the Day
"You were supposed to attack civilians, women, children, innocent people from outside the political arena. For one simple reason: to force the public to turn to the State, turn to the regime, and ask for greater security. This was precisely the role of the Right in Italy. It placed itself at the service of the State under an aptly termed 'Strategy of Tension'. They had to get ordinary people to accept that at any moment over a period of 30 years, from 1960 to the mid-80s, a state of emergency could be declared. So, people would willingly trade part of their freedom for the security of being able to walk the streets, go on trains or enter a bank. This is the political logic behind all the bombings. They remain unpunished because the State cannot condemn itself."
~ Italian neo-fascist whose prosecution led to the discovery of NATO's 'Gladio' networks across Western Europe
Recent Comments
well, imagine that.... people with more money are 'happier' and can afford pets...
Asbestos in the WTCTowers' Destruction 'Solved' Asbestos Problem [Link]
"When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she...
Both of our dogs are Jack Russell's from shelters, both are as much a part of our family as any human family member. They are aware of what is...
Someone caught recording sensitive in a sensitive area data would be inprisoned and accused of treason. No questions asked.