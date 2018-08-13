Society's Child
UK dad's hilarious response to errors in fine letter from head of education for taking kids on holiday during term time
Mon, 13 Aug 2018 10:11 UTC
Mr Moore said while the fine was expected and he was happy to pay it, he was astonished at the seven spelling mistakes in the letter which was sent on behalf of Devon's Head of Education. He said: "It was a sting in the tail, to be honest. The head of education is sitting on her pedestal judging me for taking my kid out of school when she's allowed this to be sent out!"
'Must try harder' He corrected the mistakes in red pen along with a couple of choice comments and shared his marked letter on Facebook.
Mr Moore's corrected letter, which he sent back to the council He wrote: "Today we received our fines for taking Charlie on holiday. I'm not going to pretend I'm a spelling guru or a typing expert. "But I'm also not the Head of Education in Devon. This woman's in charge of the future generations education, our children's education and she's rubber stamping this tripe! "I'm going to pay the fine, no questions asked but I shall also be sending her letter back marked & graded. Maybe I'll throw a little holiday snap in aswell!"
Mr Moore, who lives with his wife Samantha, 29, five-year-old Charlie and daughter Alice, 3, said he scanned and emailed it back to Devon County Council and Babcock LDP, an education consultancy company who sent the letter on the council's behalf. He has yet to receive a reply although in a statement, a Devon County Council spokesperson said: "We have been trialling a new IT printing system and a number of mistakes were unfortunately not picked up before this letter was dispatched.
"It is an embarrassing error and we have taken steps to ensure it won't be repeated." But Mr Moore said this is a poor excuse and added: "I don't think this excuse washes at all, this has been sent on behalf of the head of education for the county! "
I certainly wouldn't allow a letter to be sent out in my name without proof-reading it first, so this is just not good enough." Mr Moore said in the council's code of conduct, fines and penalty notices can be withdrawn if they contain 'material defects'. "Well, in my opinion, there are a lot of material defects so I have requested it be cancelled.
My issue isn't with the fine, though, we knew that was coming as soon as we booked the holiday. It's the fact they couldn't be bothered to read the letter before sending it out. "I suspect their response about the printer was a knee-jerk reaction but they should have just put their hands up and admitted their mistake."
Comment: How exactly is a fine even effective in this situation? For many, as with the gentlemen above, the cost of the fine is actually cheaper than the extortionate rates charged during school holidays.
Moreover, the only reason a child's education would suffer going away during school time - especially for one week - is because the tests themselves are designed to reward rote learning rather than intelligence and an knowledge of a subject:
It's pretty clear it was a human error. We all make typos and have auto-correct failures but it says a lot about a person (or an institution) if they blame external circumstances.