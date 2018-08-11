© CC0

that is even hotter than the surface.

The US space agency NASA will fire off a solar probe on Saturday in an ambitious bid to touch the Sun's millions-of-degrees-hot atmosphere.The Parker Solar Probe will lift off atop a Delta IV Heavy rocket at 3:53 a.m. ET (7:53GMT) from Cape Canaveral air force station in Florida, the United States.The craft will seek to unlock some of mysteries about our Sun's behavior by sampling the corona, the birthplace of solar flares and other violent events.It will attempt to trace how energy and heat move through the star's atmosphere and explore what accelerates the solar wind and solar energetic particles, which pummel the Earth.But it also holds a microchip with the names of over 1.1 million people who signed up to send them to the Sun. The probe is equipped with a carbon heat shield to prevent it from roasting.Saturday's launch of Delta IV Heavy carrier rocket with Parker Solar Probe with a mission to examine the Sun has been postponed for one day, NASA said."This morning's launch of @NASASun's #ParkerSolarProbe was scrubbed. Launch teams will attempt to launch on Sunday morning," NASA said on Twitter.