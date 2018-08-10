© Reuters



Scenes of mudslides hitting an alpine village in Switzerland may seem like something out of a disaster movie, but a spate of heavy downpours across the country in recent days has made it all too real for local residents.The village of Grugnay in the municipality of Chamoson in Valais, southwest Switzerland, was struck by a gush of sediment,. The mudslide rushed through waterways and roadways, overcoming crash barriers and pouring out onto the asphalt as panicked local residents looked on.Videos were filmed by François Voeffray and Nathan Coudry. There were no injuries reported but some streets were blocked off as the clearing-up process began, according to Swiss broadcaster RTS.