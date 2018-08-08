the third year in a row that the sector has faced serious weather-related issues

The European vegetable processing sector raised concerns last month about potential losses to crop quantity and quality as a result of the very hot summer and prolonged drought conditions in all leading European production regions. Today, these regions have been affected by exceptional weather conditions, where crop evaporation levels have been exceptionally high, many watercourses have run dry, and extraction of irrigation water has frequently been restricted.With the hot and dry weather continuing throughout July across most parts of the continent,Today the situation for vegetable growers and processors is the most serious that has been experienced in the last forty years, according to the European Association of Fruit and Vegetable Processors (PROFEL)., exposing the vulnerability of European vegetable growers and processors to changing European weather patterns.This year's weather has particularly impacted the frozen and canned vegetable sector, PROFEL said in a statement, adding that field losses have resulted in reduced and irregular deliveries of fresh vegetables to the processing factories, leading to increased production costs and less products processed.(green beans, yellow beans and flageolets), the situation is equally concerning andare reported today.In certain production regions in southern Europe, the first harvest of beans has also been affected by heavy storms (floods and hail). ForFor these crops, it is clear already that the weather conditions have been too dry and that this will result inIn addition, in some regions sowing of kale has not been possible. With no significant rain forecast for the coming week, the scenario is likely to become more serious as every week passes.In a number of countries, national governments have entered discussions with farmers' organizations which may lead to the declaration of a state of emergency - act of God - for this agricultural crisis, and to the provision of financial support for the farmers.