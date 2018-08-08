Crews rescued a driver after his truck was swallowed up by a sinkhole in the water main break in Worcester, Massachusetts.In the video, the driver can be seen driving his truck into the water that obscured the sinkhole. The truck immediately sinks as the driver quickly climbed out the passenger window.According to a tweet from WFXT, the man was rescued shortly after the incident.A large swath of Worcester's Greendale neighborhood was still flooded after the water main break Tuesday afternoon.Worcester Emergency Management asked residents to avoid that part of the city after the water main break.