A Child prostitution ring where 250 underage sex slaves were branded with tattoos by their "owners" has been smashed in dramatic raids.Cops arrested 18 people after dozens of underage girls were recruited for sex parties under the pretence of getting modelling work in the Colombian resort of Cartagena.Campos Puello was said to be responsible for recruiting the girls from poor neighbourhoods in Columbia and Venezuela.She allegedly helped them with passports and sent them money for expenses to travel to Cartagena.Puellos was one of 18 people nabbed by police in Colombia.Campos Puellos is alleged to have hired the girls and forced them into prostitution.But when the girls arrived, they were reportedly stripped of their documents and possessions and forced into prostitution.The girls were allegedly showcased in catalogues and forced to attend parties on luxury yachts and in hotels.Campos Puello would allegedly select the best-suited girls from their list before each event.At least 250 minors were lured to Cartagena in one year, in what is being called the city's biggest sexual exploitation case, according to reports.