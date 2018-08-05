© Ruptly / YouTube



© Juan BARRETO / AFP

The moment Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro's speech was interrupted by approaching drones laden with explosives was captured on video. The authorities confirmed the incident was an attempted assassination.The broadcast showed Maduro and senior officials standing nearby in the government box peering into the skies before the video cuts off abruptly to show troops, lined up in parade order, break rank and scatter from the scene.A Ruptly video shot from another angle shows bodyguards rushing to shield Maduro from potential impact with what appears to be several bulletproof vests.The sounds of glaring sirens can be heard over the half-empty square in the wake of the incident.It was also reported that an explosion hit a building near the presidential palace where Maduro was delivering his address to mark the anniversary of the National Guard. It's unclear if the two incidents have been related in any way.Scores of uniformed military personnel can be seen hurrying down the streets in videos captured by onlookers.