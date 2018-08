About the Author



Veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. Specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. Covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.

Russian military police forces have established eight static positions along the 1974 disengagement line and have registered a strong presence with UNDOF observer forces on the occupied Golan Heights line. Moreover,at al-Jdeideh. The Russians wanted to establish communication equipment, dishes, and electronics in the same area controlled by Hezbollah. The Lebanese organisation maintains a substantial force in the area after defeating al-Qaeda and ISIS early this year. Hezbollah's presence is said to be focused on preventing the smuggling of weapons and jihadist Takfiris between the two countries.However, it is still unclear how far the Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to go.High ranking sources operating in Syria confirmed to me that "a Russian General arrived with a unit at al-Jdeideh asking to establish a communication system and dishes connecting the Russian forces deployed in the area with a military base in Hmeymim and with Moscow, considered to be the centre of the entire Russian and Syria military operation since mid-2015.According to these sources,, with the exception of the north, occupied by Turkey and the US.There is no doubt that Russia has reached an understanding with the US that. This will lead to an expansion of Russian forces all over Syrian territory without exception. This also means that Moscow won't accept the presence of al-Qaeda or "Hurras al-Deen" or whatever name the group hides behind, and therefore will work towards taking away the territory it is controlling to-date (even if eliminating the ideology is not possible.)These forces have taken up another position facing ISIS in the east of Suweida province and in al-Badiya to eliminate the last ISIS presence in the area.The south of Syria has returned to the control of the Syrian government and only Syrian forces remain in Suweida, Daraa and Quneitra provinces, as was the case prior to 2011, the year the war on Syria began. The presence of Iranian advisors continues to be registered in every Syrian unit, offering advice and coordination with the central command and control in various provinces.The Russian command does not consider Hezbollah an enemy force; on the contrary,This put the Hezbollah forces at ease and they asked their command for advice. Another location, not very far away from the one chosen by the General, was indicated to him. The General accepted the new location and based his men on higher ground to install his sophisticated equipment.Israel is not ready for peace nor to give back the wealthy and strategic Golan Heights to Syria. This will limit Russian president's freedom of action and confront him with the very complicated reality of the Middle Eastern dossier Russia has been absent from since 1990. Dealing with Hezbollah's presence in Syria in the near future is most unlikely even if the Lebanese organisation has no intention of confronting Russia or nor of competing with Russia in the Levant.Israel is not only unwilling to let go of the Syrian and Lebanese occupied territories but is even escalating its demands: During the Netanyahu-Lavrov meeting,Russia can't and won't ask Iran to leave Syria because Tehran is a part of the strategic alliance with President Assad within the "Axis of Resistance." Moreover, it can't ask Syria to stop arming itself because it is the same Russia that is providing and equipping the Syrian army. It can't ask Damascus to stop the transit of weapons through its territory either, because Syria and Hezbollah are tied by a very strong bond. Indeed, the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad opened his warehouses to Hezbollah when the Israelis attacked Lebanon in 2006, and the organisation rushed to support Assad in the war imposed on Syria in 2011.Moreover, Tel Aviv continues to say that it has the "right to defend itself" by bombing targets in Syria.Even if the battle of Idlib has been postponed to allow Turkey to "cleanse" the city first from al-Qaeda,, restoring it to Syrian army control. However, the final chapter of the war in the Middle East hasn't yet been written. The balance in the Levant is bigger than Middle Eastern players now that Russia has decided to continue its heavy involvement in Syria. The presence of tens of thousands of Russian troops is the best witness to this. Russia will manage to push the US away from Syria, but this doesn't mean it has become the only partner for Middle Eastern countries.Proofreading by: Ollie Richardson @O_Rich_