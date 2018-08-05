dead whales
A huge Bryde's whale was found dead in Deyr-Nakhilou National Park located along the coasts of the southern province of Bushehr.

According to Hossein Delshab, head of the provincial office of the Department of Environment, the large mammal must have crashed into the boats and ships before its death, Tasnim News Agency reported.

"This is not the first time that dead big whales are washed ashore in the southern coasts," the official said.