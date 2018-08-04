© Vladimir Astapkovich / Sputnik

White South African farmers are reportedly interested in moving to Russia's Crimean Peninsula as their government at home seeks to amend the constitution to allow for land seizures.Crimea is a good option for South African farmers, according to farmer Adi Schlebusch, who has already visited Russia. About 30 families of Boer descendants of Dutch colonists in South Africa have expressed their willingness to move to the southern regions of Russia.Earlier in an interview with RT, Schlebusch confirmed that roughly 15,000 Boers are ready to leave their country and begin a new life in Russia."This week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plan to speed up the government's land-grab initiative. He wants to add a provision to the country's constitution allowing seizure of farmland without compensation. The government wants to redistribute the land to the black population of South Africa after taking it away from several thousand white commercial farmers.South African farmer Jannie Myburgh told RT's Paula Slier that the law is unlikely to bring justice and will hurt the country's economy and food production.