Society's Child
White South African farmers seek refuge in Russia's Crimea
RT
Sat, 04 Aug 2018 17:12 UTC
Crimea is a good option for South African farmers, according to farmer Adi Schlebusch, who has already visited Russia. About 30 families of Boer descendants of Dutch colonists in South Africa have expressed their willingness to move to the southern regions of Russia.
Earlier in an interview with RT, Schlebusch confirmed that roughly 15,000 Boers are ready to leave their country and begin a new life in Russia."The reason I'm considering immigration is honestly because I see dark clouds hanging over our future. The reality is that we do fear for our lives. And the reality is that a white farmer is attacked every day in South Africa. My grandfather was murdered on this farm. The government is certainly responsible for creating that climate of antagonism towards white farmers."
This week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plan to speed up the government's land-grab initiative. He wants to add a provision to the country's constitution allowing seizure of farmland without compensation. The government wants to redistribute the land to the black population of South Africa after taking it away from several thousand white commercial farmers.
South African farmer Jannie Myburgh told RT's Paula Slier that the law is unlikely to bring justice and will hurt the country's economy and food production.
"If you take away those role players and replace them with people that have no knowledge, have no experience, we are going to produce a lot less," the farmer said.
"And if we produce less food, the food prices will go up, and that will harm the people that are on the bottom of the food chain."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Work as a virtue
- Flashback: The UK's covert role in Julian Assange's detention
- White South African farmers seek refuge in Russia's Crimea
- Spinmeister: White Helmets chief denies terrorist links, blames 'mystery groups' for souring their reputation
- Sarah Jeong, NY Times newest editorial board member doesn't seem to like 'Dumba** F***ing White People'
- Tehran sets terms of its withdrawal from Syria
- 'We had patience until yesterday': Erdogan orders US asset freeze over Pastor Brunson row
- James Corbett: The only reason the US is negotiating with the Taliban is out of desperation, not principles
- Robert Bridge: Myth of benevolent 'Western democracies' stoking aggression abroad, quelling dissent at home
- The truth about the Hamas Charter, its context and significance
- No free speech: New Zealand venue cancels on alt-media personality Lauren Southern
- Meddling in Thailand: Shinawatra terrorists, accomplices defended by Soros-funded Human Rights Watch
- David Rothkopf: American Jews now have 'a duty to oppose Israel'
- Physicists tie laser light waves into knots
- 'Insults and pathetic lies': Russian diplomat slams WaPo over its support for Bellingcat's false MH17 claims
- The annual Perseids: Astronomers prepare for Earth to 'plow' into fiery meteor shower
- Jason Hill's "We Have Overcome" Calls BS on the victimhood narrative
- Leaked UN report reveals the obvious: North Korea's nuke and missile programs are still active
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Grand Solar Minimum - Billion € crop losses, grow zones shifting
- Russian general Gerasimov offers US' Dunford to cooperate on rebuilding Syria, repatriating refugees
- Flashback: The UK's covert role in Julian Assange's detention
- Spinmeister: White Helmets chief denies terrorist links, blames 'mystery groups' for souring their reputation
- Tehran sets terms of its withdrawal from Syria
- 'We had patience until yesterday': Erdogan orders US asset freeze over Pastor Brunson row
- James Corbett: The only reason the US is negotiating with the Taliban is out of desperation, not principles
- Meddling in Thailand: Shinawatra terrorists, accomplices defended by Soros-funded Human Rights Watch
- 'Insults and pathetic lies': Russian diplomat slams WaPo over its support for Bellingcat's false MH17 claims
- Leaked UN report reveals the obvious: North Korea's nuke and missile programs are still active
- Russian general Gerasimov offers US' Dunford to cooperate on rebuilding Syria, repatriating refugees
- Turkish lira plummeting under bite of US sanctions over detention of US pastor accused of aiding 2016 coup attempt
- Two knockout blows to US imperialism: De-dollarization and hypersonic weapons
- US District Court Judge warns Mueller team they 'can't prove conspiracy' without star witness
- Is Imran Khan's Pakistan ready to escape the clutches of the US?
- Last bus to Idlib: Terrorist safe-haven in Syria soon to face a cleaning out
- Best of the Web: With Jeremy Corbyn - Who Will Stand?
- Best of the Web: Syrian Army wraps up successful liberation operation in southern Syria
- US puts the screws on Ecuador in agreement to create new joint security office that circumvents constitution
- Duterte trolls critics, says God has agreed to accept all victims of extrajudicial killings into heaven
- Clueless idiot Nikki Haley concerned Yemeni civilians are STARTING to be at risk after 3-year war leaves 8 million starving
- The Trump-Putin post-Helsinki uproar: The empire-lovers strike back
- Work as a virtue
- White South African farmers seek refuge in Russia's Crimea
- Sarah Jeong, NY Times newest editorial board member doesn't seem to like 'Dumba** F***ing White People'
- Robert Bridge: Myth of benevolent 'Western democracies' stoking aggression abroad, quelling dissent at home
- No free speech: New Zealand venue cancels on alt-media personality Lauren Southern
- David Rothkopf: American Jews now have 'a duty to oppose Israel'
- Jason Hill's "We Have Overcome" Calls BS on the victimhood narrative
- Man kills girlfriend in frenzied knife attack and jumps out of apartment window
- The Left strikes out against Andrew Sullivan for criticising 'racism' at NY Times
- UK Home Office turns 'blind eye' in giving spousal visas to men forcing victims into marriage
- Chemical company Arkema indicted for Hurricane Harvey toxic chemical release
- Donald Trump Jr comes under fire for saying Democrat & Nazi policies 'heavily aligned'
- Stirewalt to reporters: Stop going to Trump rallies, quit letting him use you as a foil
- CNN's Brian Stelter says Trump is leading a 'hate movement' against the MSM
- Diversity and harm: How identity politics is threatening fields where competence is vitally important
- Americans are living in a world of lies
- Yemen Health Ministry says US 'bears full responsibility' for deadly airstrikes in Hodeida
- 18 people killed in helicopter crash in Krasnoyarsk, Russia
- SOTT Focus: How Identity Politics Divides The Left And Has Caused it to Lose Sight of Its Collective Identity And Purpose in The West
- Unhinged left: Woman chases down driver and rams his car - for having Trump bumper sticker (VIDEO)
- The truth about the Hamas Charter, its context and significance
- Ancient cities that are still inhabited
- New research shows two populations of 'Hobbits' arose independently on Indonesian island
- 'Groundbreaking' discovery shows nearly half of those buried at Stonehenge were not local people
- America's ancient trade routes revealed
- 2,800-year-old "exceptional" gold jewelry hoard discovered inside burial mound in Kazakhstan mountains
- How Mossad became the world leader in assassinations with over 800 'operations' in the last decade
- Nukes at the bottom of the sea?
- Enigmas of 3000 to 300 BC
- Diaries from 17th Century Japan provide clues to solar cycle and lightning
- Archeologists perplexed by tar decorations scrawled on bones of nomadic woman buried 4,500 ago in Ukraine
- Medieval-era gaming board found in search for Pictish monastery
- 136 ancient tombs discovered in Shandong, China
- The new JFK revelations: What the declassified documents reveal about Cold War history
- Carving of modern bicycle in 2,000 year old temple in India - ancient or added recently?
- Remember that time when the US invaded Russia?
- The history of Ukraine as an artificial state
- Nelson Mandela's legacy hijacked by hypocrite Western leaders like Obama
- Stone tools put early hominids in China 2.1 million years ago - 250k earlier than previously thought
- 'She was different': Body of a 'outcast' found at Chernyakhov settlement burial site
- Physicists tie laser light waves into knots
- Genome study upends notions of language evolution
- Four mathematicians are awarded the Fields Medal
- Mysterious gigantic rogue planet seen moving outside our solar system
- Cuprate class of metals known for unique behavior found to carry electrical current in a way never before observed
- Bayer and BASF pursue plant gene editing elsewhere after EU ruling that the technology should be regulated
- Climate change nearly wiped out horses 11,700 years ago
- Europe applies strict regulations to CRISPR crops
- Mysterious radio signals picked up by Canadian observatory
- Has a decades-long investigation finally solved the mysterious disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle?
- Italian scientist suggests life on Mars exists after discovery of subglacial salt lake
- Facebook patent reveals plans to use 'Emotion Detection' to spy on users
- Study: Carbon taxes could cause more food insecurity than climate change itself
- Seminal research shows that fathers pass on more than genetics in their sperm
- Anxiety can run in families: Researchers discover inherited brain activity patterns linked to anxiety
- Is there a limit to the human lifespan?
- The Great Pyramid is a concentrator of electromagnetic energy, says new study
- Weird volcanoes are erupting across the solar system
- Russia's defense testing and development program ignites the imagination, unique in the field
- Newly identified 3D form called the 'scutoid' lets cells pack together without wasting energy
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Grand Solar Minimum - Billion € crop losses, grow zones shifting
- Lightning bolt kills 2 men in Finland
- Evacuations ordered over concerns of possible dam failure in Lynchburg, US - Rainfall breaks 70 year records
- Record sea temperatures force largest Nordic nuclear plant offline
- Rare tornado causes damage in New York City's borough of Queens
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: California governor Jerry Brown's appalling climate mis-statements
- Loud 'sky sounds' heard in New York
- Massive landslides after incessant rain destroy army camp in Arunachal, India
- Landslide kills at least 5 miners in Hidalgo, Mexico
- Extreme heat forecast to bake southern and western Europe; thermometers could reach up to 48C in Spain
- Haunting, 'life-threatening haboob' completely envelops Phoenix, AZ
- Flash flood in canyon kills five in Corsica, France
- Flash floods barrel through Austrian villages following heavy rain
- Mysterious rumble heard, felt in Norfolk, England
- Hail covers road like snow in Sardinia, Italy
- Heavy rains bring flooding to Grenada
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Arctic bakes and freezes at the same time
- Russian volcano erupts with enormous explosion
- Death Valley, California, breaks own record for hottest month ever recorded
- Boy, 2, killed by several pit bull terriers in Philadelphia
- The annual Perseids: Astronomers prepare for Earth to 'plow' into fiery meteor shower
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Meteor fireball caught on dashcam near Anchorage, Alaska
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Mediterranean Sea
- Green, blue flash seen on Mars
- Two asteroids whizzed past Earth undetected last weekend
- Meteor fireball plunges into Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen across US Midwest evening skies
- NASA may have recovered meteorite from the ocean
- Mysterious lights in the sky over New Zealand probably meteors, experts say
- Meteor fireball blazes over Guangdong, southeastern China
- Two 'hot stones' fall from the sky in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Binge drinking could increase risk of Alzheimer's
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Is Talking About Racism Racist?
- Mast cell disease & vaccination: Is there increased risk?
- The new science of treating lower back pain
- Studies show ketogenic diet's promising results for all stages of dementia
- SARS: Remember the pandemic that was going to wipe out humanity? We're still here. Aug 1
- Your brain isn't fooled by food portions served on a smaller plate
- Bathing vs showering? Which is better?
- Glucosamine: How it works to heal the body
- The growing epidemic of liver damage and how to keep yours healthy
- Class action suit against Kerrygold butter says 'Grass-Fed' claims are essentially lies
- Experts confirm differences between genome editing and conventional breeding
- What's so great about yams and sweet potatoes?
- New investigation cites the US as the worst place in the world to give birth
- A bite from the lone star tick can trigger an allergy to beef and pork
- US pushes to make UN declaration on TB friendlier to big-pharma, S. Africa opposes
- Denver hospital on lockdown amid fear of Ebola spreading
- Pandora's Box: Why the federal government broke vaccine law for 30 years
- Natural Flavor: Food chemistry & engineering
- Brain fog: What is it & how to treat it
- How to talk to someone who won't accept reality
- Facing adversity: How to stay motivated in the midst of challenging times
- End of life dreams and visions may illuminate dying
- On the acceptance of life's disappointments
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Great Debate: Sam Harris and Jordan Peterson's Epic 4-Night Battle of Ideas
- Are the guilt-prone more trustworthy?
- Study of hundreds of nuns and monks reveals personality trait that cuts Alzheimer's risk in half
- Research suggests talk therapy could permanently change depressive personality traits
- Avoid these common traps that can lead to unhappiness
- Researchers point out how autism can bring extra abilities
- Psychology is undergoing a house cleaning
- Research finds people with high IQs more likely to consume drugs and alcohol
- Self-control is the trait that can make people happier
- Why do some folks undercut helpful people?
- Is psychedelics research closer to theology than to science?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: An Introduction to Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning: Explaining Evil and Transforming Chaos
- Emotional reactivity: People who think faster in a bad mood
- Genetic studies uncover potentially two subtypes of neuroticism: 'Depressed affect' and 'worry'
- The first memories of 40% of people are made up, study finds
- Thoughts can change the physical structure of your brain
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Flashback: Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
- Super blood moon eclipse on July 27th has bible thumpers predicting the apocalypse-rapture-end of days-armageddon, again
- Yummy mummy: Over 4,000 people want to drink 'skeleton sludge' from Egyptian sarcophagus
- Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' takes aim at Republicans
- 'Reality check': Roy Keane blasts Ian Wright for 'getting ahead of himself' and over-blowing England's World Cup chances
- Cat-astrophic TV interview? This Polish scientist takes it all in stride
- Bob Ross: The artist, the afro, the soothing voice and his untold story
- Roaming stork racks up huge phone bill for Polish eco-charity
- College professor halts penis-measurement study over unspecified 'public reaction' to picture requests
- All for a soda: Dumb Canadian crime couple grapples with police, gets tasered, falls through ceiling of convenience store
- Donald Trump answers comedian's prank call aboard Air Force One
- Could neocon war cheerleader John Bolton be a Kremlin double-agent? Some say 'why not?'
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
Noctilucent clouds over Estonia, 26 July 2018
Quote of the Day
Reality denied comes back to haunt.
- Philip K. Dick
Recent Comments
Birkeland current manipulation?
Rocky... you re gonna make lysna jealous hon ;) Baybars... na... he skipped on me :'(
Hamas=Mossad... doesn't that pretty much explain everything?
lot of whining I think a lot of men have the same dreams and desires but alas they end up like me alone with my dog and hey what's wrong with that...
If so, what will happen to the Agency's drug production there? Have they found a new locale? If so, does this mean a regime change op will be...
Comment: