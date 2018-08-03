Landslides, owing to incessant rain in the last couple of days, have left a trail of destruction in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, while an Army transit camp located at Sessa was totally damaged, official sources today said.However, there were no reports of any casualty.The stretch of Bhalukpong-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) Road has been the worst-affected with reports of landslides in several portions of the road, the sources said.The Kimi-Khupi road has also been badly hit.As many as 22 jawans and a Junior Commanding Officer (JCO) had a narrow escape while one of them sustained minor injuries.Though the BCT road was closed, landslides blocked seven locations between Pinjoli Bridge Point and Sessa and the area has been totally cut off, Riba said.A team of officers led by Bhalukpong police station OC Dutto Bagra, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.Mobile and radio connectivity have also been disrupted.However, the Army personnel were shifted to another barrack located below the transit camp area.The NEEPCO project road connecting Kimi with Pinjoli, Khuffi and Tenga has also been blocked at multiple locations due to landslide and erosion.Source: Press Trust of India