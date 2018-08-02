© Las Vegas Police Dept.



Four California dentists, including three brothers, face sexual assault charges after a woman accused them of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip hotel last weekend.Ali Badkoobehi, 30, Saman Edalat, 39, Sina Edalat, 34, and Poria Edalat, 30, were arrested Saturday after a woman reported to Wynn Las Vegas security that she had been raped, according to police records. All four men are licensed dentists in Southern California, according to Dental Board of California records.The woman told police that she met Badkoobehi in a nightclub early Saturday before he asked her to his suite to continue drinking, according to Badkoobehi's arrest report. On the way to the room, Badkoobehi kissed and hugged her, the woman told police.The attack then continued in another room of the suite while one man stood in a doorway, she told police."(The victim) then begged for them to stop, asking to leave," the report said.Poria Edalat told police he was in Las Vegas from Los Angeles to celebrate his birthday.The men were booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Badkoobehi faces three counts of sexual assault, and the others face two counts of sexual assault. All four also face one count each of first-degree kidnapping and one count each of conspiracy to commit sexual assault.