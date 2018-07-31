© Lima Charlie News



"select" and control Afghanistan's government, divide and conquer the Afghan people especially the Pashtun majority, control and exploit Afghanistan's natural resources especially Rare Earth Elements (REEs), and maintain a permanent military presence on its outer defense perimeter in Afghanistan, the Heart of Central Asia.

It has sent Ms. Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, U.S. State Department consultant/CIA agent, Robin Lynn Raphel, and Professor Paolo Catta Ramusino, Pugwash organization (CIA Front) to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Saudia ArabiaThe United States used the same tactic in 2014 during that election year.This tactic is not going to lead to peace especially since the United States has allowedto come out of exile from Turkey and be part of the Afghan Administration again. These tactics are just the same U.S. tactic of dividing the Afghan people becauseThe U.S. keeps him on the payroll as their thug to keep the division happening.It is shameful that U.S. officials especially female officials like Ms. Wells will meet with this socio-pathic war criminal, who committedMs. Wells and other U.S. officials should be advocating for his prosecution in lawful tribunals instead of having him on the U.S. payroll and part of the Afghanistan administration.The Wall Street Journal reported that Special Representative Alice Wells went to Qatar to initiate talks for an Afghan-led peace. It is just more of the same propaganda.The goal is not peace as evidenced by U.S. tactics and actions. Under Special Representative Alice WellsRashid Dostum is a documented war criminal. He was the subject of articles in the Time magazine and Newsweek. As reported in the Time on November 19, 2001, and in Newsweek, on November 5, 2001, Dostum and his group raped many Afghan women and children,Instead of prosecuting this criminal, my U.S. government ignores his war crimes, supports and keeps him on the payroll.In addition, the Afghan majority has not forgotten about the war crimes committed by Dostum against the Pashtun in November 2001 at Dasht-e-Leili even though the United Nations and the United States has. When the UN asked the Afghans to surrender the Afghans did, andwhile he was partnering with the United States.It is shameful that the United States, NATO, the United Nations and the CIA "selected", Afghan Ghani administration have not arrested the U.S. puppet, First Vice President of Afghanistan, communist war criminal/war lord, Abdul Rashid Dostum. It has been reported that on Friday November 5, 2016 at a traditional sporting event, Buzkashi, in the northern part of Afghanistan,who is the former governor of Jowzjan Province.How many other officials and rivals in the puppet Afghan administrations and from other governments and countries has he intimidated, tortured, assaulted and abused? How many civilians? How many Afghan/Pashtun has he raped, tortured and/or killed in his ethnic cleansing campaign since he partnered with the West?After the tragic events of 9/11 the United States, and NATO invaded and occupied Afghanistan.In November 2001, at Dasht-e-Leili and Qala-i-Jangithe, the United States, NATO and Dostum CIA thugsThe United States and the United Nations watched and covered up these war crimes. See the attached video.As history has shown, Afghanistan is the graveyard of empires. I believe that may happen to the United States if Americans do not wake up.the war will escalate. There is no winning for the U.S., which is exactly what Putin wants. The Trump Administration is not letting the American people know what really is happening in the war which is evidenced inwhich has always been done in the past.As a democracy, the people have a right to know. In his State of the Union address, Trump did not talk too much about Afghanistan and Russia because he has everything to hide about these two issues. Our democracy is of the people, by the people and for the people. Trump thinks it is all about him.I hate war and want true peace in Afghanistan. The United States needs to change its strategy if it is truly inclined towards peace. It has to understand the perspective and beliefs of the Afghan Muslim villagers, who are the Freedom Fighters, defending their lives, freedom land and Rare Earth Elements (REEs). The Afghan Freedom Fighters are fighting because of the war crimes committed by the occupiers. The genocide, massacring, torturing, raping, slaughtering of several hundred thousand innocent Afghan villagers are war crimes and human rights violations. As history has shown, the Afghan villagers are guided by their Islamic faith and cherish their freedom.Afghanistan is not for rent or sale. The everyday bombardment of villages, schools, hospitals and mosques by the United States, NATO its agents, mercenaries, thugs and its puppet Afghan "selected" administration must stop. The Afghan people have suffered for four decades. It is time to leave. It is time to prosecute the war criminals from 1979 to the present. Without justice there can be no peace.was born in Kabul, Afghanistan. He currently resides at Kalamazoo, Michigan. During the 1980s, Mr. Mohmand was the Representative of the Afghan Mujahideen for North America and returned to Afghanistan to fight as a freedom fighter against the Soviets and Afghan communists. He formed and was president of a nonprofit, Aid for Afghanistan. Presently, he has united many different Afghan peace organizations under one umbrella.