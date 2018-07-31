Dusty weather engulfs the UAE
© Antonie Robertson / The National
Dusty weather engulfs the UAE, causing more than 1,000 traffic accidents in Dubai.


Poor visibility caused by this week's dust storm has led to a spate of traffic accidents

More than 1,000 road accidents have been recorded in Dubai since the start of the week as the UAE has been engulfed in a heavy dust storm.

Dubai police's control room received up to 16,000 emergency calls, with poor visibility bringing dangerous driving conditions.

On Sunday, there were 631 accidents, including 12 major crashes, and a further 413 on Monday, largely during the early morning hours.

Traffic patrols have been stepped up on highways and internal roads, police said.

Drivers have been warned to be extra careful on the roads and follow safety measures in adverse weather.

Forecasters expect the dust and haze to have cleared by Tuesday.

In a separate incident, three people were killed and 44 injured in an accident involving a bus, a lorry, a minivan and a car in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The weather has led to a flare in allergies for some residents and raised concerns over air quality.