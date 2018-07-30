© Anadolu Agency



TWEET: "Many testimonies from Gaza raise fundamental doubts over the credibility of the Hamas Health Ministry's statement on the killing of terrorist operatives late last night in the northern Gaza Strip. What does Hamas intend to hide?"

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has yet to comment on reports it targeted a group of Palestinians east of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that two Palestinian men were killed overnight by an Israeli airstrike, which took place east of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip. While the report suggests that the strike targeted a group of men gathered near a cemetery, the IDF has yet to comment.Meanwhile, Avichay Adraee, IDF spokesman for the Arab press, denied Israeli involvement in the incident.He further urged the ministry to "reveal what is the real cause of the explosion" instead of accusing Israel for "what happened in the cemetery in Jabaliya."Over the weekend, violence along the Israeli-Gaza border further escalated, with media reporting that an Israeli jet had targeted a group of Palestinians launching flammable balloons from the southern part of the Gaza Strip.Gaza's Health Ministry further reported thatLocal media suggested that a 17-year-old had died from a gunshot wound to the chest, a 12-year-old boy had succumbed to his wounds from a shooting and a 43-year-old man had died in hospital from a shot to the head.The IDF has stated that someThe IDF further tweeted thatbut no casualties had been reported.Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding mass rallies, dubbed the Great Return March, insisting on the return of Palestinian refugees to the territories they claim were illegally seized by Israel after the 1948 war.In the wake of the US Embassy's official opening in Jerusalem on May 14, over 60 Palestinians have been killed and over 2,700 wounded in clashes. President Donald Trump's decision to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017 was strongly condemned by most Muslim countries, as well as nations, supporting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.