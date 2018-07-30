© AFP



Israeli incitement: Dozens of Palestinians were injured Friday when Israeli forces entered the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and began attacking worshipers.one eyewitness told Anadolu Agency. "Meanwhile," he added, "Israeli forces have sealed the gates of Al-Aqsa and prevented anyone from entering the mosque compound."A Palestinian official who works in the area said thatafter Israeli forces entered the compound and began attacking worshipers.In a statement, Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for Jerusalem's Jordan-run Religious Endowments Authority, saidhe added.According to al-Dibs,Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, for its part, condemned the "dangerous" provocations by Israel. In a statement, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said: "These dangerous acts of terror are intended to target Al-Aqsa's Muslim and Arab identity."Friday's police incursion, he added,In a separate statement, the Islamic Jihad movement declared:Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), called on the international community and the Islamic world to prevent violations of the U.S.-backed Israeli forces against Masjid al-Aqsa and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.