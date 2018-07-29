In truth, the Pax Americana that is presumed to have prevailed over the past 70 years was never about order, peace or justice in the world. The notion that the US guided the world with its "moral authority" and maintained stability throughout is one of the most fatuous delusions of modern history.

If the supposed order is shaking for the establishment political class and its flunkies like Barack Obama it is because of their own criminal depredations - depredations which have been going on for decades under the guise of Pax Americana.