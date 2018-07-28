© Cris Toala Olivares / Reuters

As dark descends on Amsterdam, the Dutch tourist hotspot turns into an "urban jungle" where the police are powerless to handle crime, violence and drug trade, Arre Zuurmond, the city's ombudsman, warned.Drugs are being sold openly in the streets, pedestrian areas are used for car and bike races, there's widespread theft and other offenses, the ombudsman said, using the world "mayhem" to describe what's happening in the city.