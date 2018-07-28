© Thomas Mukoya / Reuters

The African continent is in huge need of energy investments, and Russia could become one of its key partners, according to President Vladimir Putin speaking at BRICS summit in Johannesburg.said the Russian president during the BRICS-Africa Outreach panel on Friday.The leaders of governments of BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) were holding a panel dedicated to economics cooperation between the bloc and African countries. The rationale behind the BRICS Plus concept is to create a platform for greater interaction and partnerships amongst countries to win more power for emerging economies globally.According to Putin, Russia is in talks with Angola, Mozambique and Gabon on implementing promising oil and gas projects.he Russian president said. These projects are crucial for Africa since about 600 million people on the continent live without electricity.Energy is not the only sphere where Russia and Africa could cooperate, according to Putin.Putin said.As examples, Putin mentioned Angola, where Russia's Alrosa is interested in mining diamonds, a joint venture between Russia and Burundi on the production of lighting products for exports to East Africa, and agriculture projects in Senegal.