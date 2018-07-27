Society's Child
Brawl breaks out at Trump's star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame; pastor assaulted, robbed for wearing MAGA gear
The Gateway Pundit
Fri, 27 Jul 2018 15:33 UTC
The YouTuber, Elijah Schaffer, had teamed up with musician Joy Villa for the social experiment. Though he is a Trump supporter, he describes his YouTube channel as being centrist.
To see what it is like to openly support our president, the duo went to the recently-vandalized Hollywood star and offered tourists a free photograph with a Trump cut out on Thursday evening.
During the experiment, a man approached the crew and began demeaning them for being white - while calling Villa, who is mixed race, "n-gga." As the situation escalated, the man began to rile up the crowd that had formed to chant "f-ck Trump."
Schaffer told The Gateway Pundit that the man left and came back with more men, one of whom had a large knife.
"They attacked my guard Tony Hoffman and started hitting my camera crew and myself," Schaffer explained. It didn't end there. The violent group also stole the YouTuber's $3,000 camera.
Following the assault, the crowd once again began chanting "f-ck Donald Trump" as members of Schaffer's crew were bleeding on the sidewalk.
"We were doing a social experiment to see how one would be treated as an open Trump supporter," Schaffer told The Gateway Pundit. "It turns out that it's not very safe to be one."
The police were able to locate the group's vehicle and arrest the attacker. Schaffer claims to have found the man and his mother on social media and his team has offered to drop the charges if the attacker will agree to appear on a talk show discussing the incident.
"Your son and his friend assaulted my crew and are facing serious charges from the LAPD, including armed assault and armed robbery because they stole my $3,000 camera. They are also facing potential hate crime charges for calling my crew the N word and pointing out my security was white before assaulting him. We have serious lawyers in place and willing to push the full extent of the law. However, as his mother I know that you don't want your boy to get slammed with 15 years in prison for one stupid night. We are willing to drop the charges which are already filed if he agrees to come on our talk show and discuss what happened. Please let me know if he is interested," Schaffer wrote in a message to the man's mother.