A massive brawl broke out at Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after a youth pastor and YouTuber went out in "full MAGA gear" to see how supporters of the president are treated in public.The YouTuber, Elijah Schaffer, had teamed up with musician Joy Villa for the social experiment. Though he is a Trump supporter, he describes his YouTube channel as being centrist.To see what it is like to openly support our president, the duo went to the recently-vandalized Hollywood star and offered tourists a free photograph with a Trump cut out on Thursday evening.During the experiment, a man approached the crew and began demeaning them for being white - while calling Villa, who is mixed race, "n-gga."The police were able to locate the group's vehicle and arrest the attacker. Schaffer claims to have found the man and his mother on social media and his team has offered to drop the charges if the attacker will agree to appear on a talk show discussing the incident."Your son and his friend assaulted my crew and are facing serious charges from the LAPD, including armed assault and armed robbery because they stole my $3,000 camera. They are also facing potential hate crime charges for calling my crew the N word and pointing out my security was white before assaulting him. We have serious lawyers in place and willing to push the full extent of the law.Please let me know if he is interested," Schaffer wrote in a message to the man's mother.