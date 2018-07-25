Visitors to a music festival in Germany found their belongings scattered when a mini-tornado swept through a camping area.A video recorded at the Parookaville festival in Weeze shows the whirlwind whipping tents and other items high into the air.The footage shows campers hurrying to get themselves and their items out of the way of the twister.The filmer said the mini-tornado formed while campers were preparing to leave at the end of the festival.