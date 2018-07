"They allowed my technology to be stolen by European companies partnered with Lockheed Martin and Comey was the top lawyer for Lockheed," Morton continued. "Now my technology is being sold to the Chinese, Russians, and all over the world to enemies of the United States. I wonder how much Hillary Clinton made on this because she was Secretary of State when the probe was shut down."

"worked as the FBI's undercover informant on the case for almost four years, wearing a wire. Recording phone calls. Gathering evidence against Fincantieri, the massive Italian shipbuilder who the FBI had all but proven swiped Morton's stealth painting technology as well as his company's computer files."

Comey had left the Justice Department in 2005 to become Lockheed Martin's top lawyer until 2010, the exact time frame his client was under investigation along with its Italian shipbuilding partner.



Morton and high-ranking FBI sources said Mueller had received pressure from Comey, Lockheed's high-priced general counsel to squash the case. And then suddenly almost four years of FBI case work spiraled down the drain. Mueller and Holder shut the entire case down.

"These bastards took everything I had," Morton said. "And our ships in the Navy still aren't protected by this technology, while our enemies are protected with it. This is a national disgrace."

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation was investigating this case, (DOJ case number 288A-MM-109951) before Attorney General Eric Holder asked them to end the investigation," West wrote to House Oversight Committee Chair Darrell Issa. "I am not sure why the Department of Justice would back off a case regarding the theft of US defense technology."

Influential Obama administration officials have been accused of shutting down an FBI investigation into the theft of U.S. stealth defense technology.A bombshell report by True Pundit revealed thatwho was at the time a general counsel for Lockheed Martin,The company had developed proprietary technology to protect nuclear submarines and Navy shops from being seen on sonar and radar. After a thorough nearly three-year FBI investigation into the theft, and on the eve of the case being presented to a grand jury,Steve Morton, inventor and owner of a rare robotic ship and submarine stealth painting technology that can help make the U.S. Navy's fleet invisible on radar and sonar, told True Pundit.Morton said that the result was an FBI cover-up involving a familiar cabal of players linked to a number of other governmental scandals, such as Uranium One , involving the State Dept., DOJ, and FBI.True Pundit reported that MortonThe report further explained:- Lockheed Martin is under exclusive contract with Fincantieri for the building and arming of war ships.Morton said that after Fincantieri conspired with Lockheed to steal his technology and force him out of business, he turned to the FBI for help.Then suddenly the entire investigation just evaporated into thin air.The abrupt shuttering of the thoroughly investigated case precipitated then-Congressman Allen West, in 2011, to submit an inquiry to the House Oversight Committee in an attempt to understand why the DOJ and FBI walked away from a well investigated case involving the theft of U.S. defense technology.Sound familiar?is a geopolitical analyst, freethinker, and ardent opponent of authoritarianism. He is currently a graduate student at the University of Denver pursuing a masters in Global Affairs and holds a BA in International Relations. Jay's writing has been featured on both mainstream and independent media - and has been viewed tens of millions of times.