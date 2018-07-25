Mueller filed the requests under seal; Manafort is facing charges of bank and tax fraud and his trial begins Wednesday in the Eastern District of Virginia.
In a ruling Monday, Judge T.S. Ellis, a Reagan appointee ordered Mueller to publicly name the five witnesses who got immunity-a huge blow to the Special Counsel.
The five witnesses given immunity against Manafort to testify at trial: James Brennan, Conor O'Brien, Donna Duggan, Cindy Laporta, Dennis Raico.
But this is not the DC case. Here's what Tucker Carlson had to say:
Today a list of witnesses granted immunity in Manafort's trial in Virginia for tax and fraud violations was released. Podesta was not on that list because he has nothing to do with that case. According to our sources Tony Podesta has been offered immunity to testify in Paul Manafort's trial in DC. That's a trial on criminal fare violations for the lobbying both of them did for the government of Ukraine.
