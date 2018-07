© Leah Millis/Reuters



"Making baseless accusations - of improper contact with Russia or being influenced by Russia - against the president is extremely inappropriate.The fact that people with clearances are making these baseless charges provides inappropriate legitimacy to accusations with zero evidence," Sanders added.

"I think you're creating your own story there," Sanders countered, adding that Trump "doesn't like that people are politicizing agencies and departments that are specifically meant not to be political."

The White House is looking into revoking the security clearances of former CIA, FBI and ODNI chiefs, arguing that their "baseless accusations" against President Donald Trump amount to monetizing and misusing the privilege.White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Monday.They have "politicized, and in some cases monetized, their public service and security clearances," Sanders told reporters.Security clearances allow US government officials access to classified documents and files, and they are often prerequisites for government employment. Former officials apparently keep their clearances upon leaving the government.who headed the CIA from March 2013 to January 2017, became a "senior national security and intelligence analyst" at NBC News in February. Last week, he set the tone for both media coverage and political discussion of Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, by calling ithe tweeted chimed in with a tweet urging everyone to "vote for Democrats" in November.who found a new home at CNN after serving as Obama's director of national intelligence (2010-2017), was far more circumspect in describing the summit, but he still saidBrennan's remarks, in particular, have drawn the ire of Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), who said he pitched the idea of revoking the former official's clearance at a Monday meeting with Trump.Paul tweeted out following the meeting.at the announcement that the possibility was even being contemplated, with one journalist asking SandersAfter the briefing,Calling into CNN, Clapper described the possible measure as "a petty thing to do.""The security clearance has nothing to do with how I, or any of us feel about the president. And I don't get the briefings, I don't have access to any classified information," Clapper said, describing the continuing clearance as a "courtesy" for former officials.Sanders did not volunteer, and no one at the press briefing thought to ask, the reasons Rice and McCabe were included in the list of officials who might lose their clearances. They have kept a relatively low profile compared to Brennan, Clapper, Hayden and even Comey. However,The redacted FISA documents were made public on Saturday.